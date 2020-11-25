Coroner Investigators seek help to ID man found dead in San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Coroner Investigators are seeking the public’s assistance to identify a man found deceased in San Bernardino.

On Friday, October 16, 2020, at 5:07 p.m., a 911 call was received reporting an adult Hispanic male transient was found down on the 900 block of Mill Street.

Personnel with the San Bernardino County Fire Department and the San Bernardino Police Department responded and confirmed death at 5:27 p.m.

Authorities said there was no identification located on or near the body. The male was approximately 5’10” tall and weighed 217 pounds. His hair was short and brown, and his eyes were brown. He was wearing a black and white polo shirt and blue shorts.

The cause of death is pending and authorities had no other information for release.

If you have information regarding the identity of the male, please contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner, Coroner Division at 909-387-2978.

