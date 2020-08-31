All News
Coroner ID’s Victorville man killed in single-vehicle crash on Del Norte Drive
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Coroners Office identified the man killed in a single-vehicle traffic collision on Del Norte Drive as Angel Gabriel Perez, age 27 from Victorville.
On Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at 12:57 pm, paramedics and law enforcement personnel responded to the collision in the 16200 block of Del Norte Drive near Las Piedras Drive in the City of Victorville.
Perez was the sole occupant of the vehicle, a black Ford Mustang, and was pronounced deceased at scene at 1:06pm by paramedics, according to the Coroner report.
Deputies determined the vehicle was traveling north on Las Piedras Drive and failed to stop at a stop sign, slamming into a block wall.
Rodriguez said two residents were inside the home when the crash occurred and no other injuries were reported.
The Victorville Police Department, Traffic Division is investigating the collision.
