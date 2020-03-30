Coroner ID’s Victorville man killed in crash on Vista Point Drive

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Coroners Office identified the driver killed in a crash on Vista Point Drive last week.

On Monday, March 23, 2020, at 6:54 a.m., 68-year-old Sung Ho Han, a resident of Victorville, was driving westbound on Vista Point Drive in a 1998 Toyota when for reasons still under investigation, he drove directly into the path of a 2019 Dodge Ram 2500.

The 26-year-old female driver of the Dodge was traveling northbound on Ridgecrest Road at speeds of about 55 MPH, according to a CHP report.

The Dodge collided with the front end of the Han’s Toyota, causing both vehicles to continue traveling towards a third vehicle.

“Both vehicles traveled in a north-westerly direction directly into the path of a 2010 Scion XB being driven by a 43-yer-old male driver from Apple Valley, California,” the CHP confirmed.

The second impact caused the Scion to overturn and come to rest on its roof on the southbound #2 lane of Ridgecrest Rd., south of Vista Point Drive.

Han was declared deceased at the scene by emergency personnel, and the other two drivers were treated at the scene for minor only injuries and were not transported to a hospital.

CHP officials said Han was not seatbelted at the time of the crash and alcohol or drugs are not suspected to have been a factor.

This incident is still under investigation by Officer B. Diaz of the California Highway Patrol, Victorville Area office.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call the Victorville CHP office at (760) 241-1186.

(photo by Sherri Andrade)

(photo by Brenda Kowalski)

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 130,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.