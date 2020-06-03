Coroner IDs two of the four people killed in Monday night crash

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office identified a driver and passenger killed in a violent crash that claimed the lives of four people Monday night.

Coroner officials said Crystal Jewel Harris, 26, a resident of Hesperia and her three passengers, 18-year-old Kahlil Malik Hooks, of Victorville, a 16-year-old female from Apple Valley, and a 16-year-old female from Fontana, were all pronounced deceased at 11:21 PM on June 1, 2020.

Officials said the names of the two 16-year-old victims will be released once their identity has been confirmed.

The Hesperia Sheriff’s Station hasn’t released any information into Monday night’s crash. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Taylor Reynolds told VVNG they were hoping to have a press release by the end of the day (Wednesday).

What we know is the crash happened at about 11:10 pm on Hesperia Road, south of Lemon Street and involved a dark gray 2004 Dodge Ram and a blue sedan.

A witnessed told VVNG firefighters used the jaws of life to remove one occupant with life-threatening injuries from the sedan. A Mercy Air helicopter landed in the roadway and flew that person to an out of area trauma center. His current condition remains unknown.

Additional information will be updated when it becomes available.

(Gabriel D. Espinoza, VVNG.com)

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 136,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

Related Article: 4 killed, 1 airlifted in crash on Hesperia Road Monday night