Coroner ID’s two homeless men found dead over the weekend in old town Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Officials conducted two separate death investigations involving homeless men over the weekend in old town Victorville.

On Saturday, August 26, 2023, deputies from the Victorville Police Department and Victorville City Fire personnel responded to the riverbed area behind Eva Dell Park. San Bernardino County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG that a passerby discovered a man unresponsive, lying on a mattress.

Fire personnel pronounced the man deceased. The coroner’s division is conducting the death investigation and the spokeswoman said there were no signs of foul play noted.

The coroner identified the deceased as John Ayala, 37, from the City of Riverside, however, was recently a transient in the Victorville area. His place of death is listed as a homeless encampment and manner of death is pending.

The following morning on Sunday, August 27th, less than 1 mile away, a nearby business owner found an unresponsive individual along the sidewalk in old town Victorville.

Emergency personnel arrived and pronounced him deceased at the scene. The coroner identified him as 50-year-old Benjamin A. Hill and the manner of death as pending.

