All NewsVictorville News

Coroner ID’s two homeless men found dead over the weekend in old town Victorville

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupAugust 29, 2023
(Homeless man found dead on sidewalk in old town Victorville on Sunday.)

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Officials conducted two separate death investigations involving homeless men over the weekend in old town Victorville.

On Saturday, August 26, 2023, deputies from the Victorville Police Department and Victorville City Fire personnel responded to the riverbed area behind Eva Dell Park. San Bernardino County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez told VVNG that a passerby discovered a man unresponsive, lying on a mattress.

Fire personnel pronounced the man deceased. The coroner’s division is conducting the death investigation and the spokeswoman said there were no signs of foul play noted.

The coroner identified the deceased as John Ayala, 37, from the City of Riverside, however, was recently a transient in the Victorville area. His place of death is listed as a homeless encampment and manner of death is pending.

Related Articles

The following morning on Sunday, August 27th, less than 1 mile away, a nearby business owner found an unresponsive individual along the sidewalk in old town Victorville.

Emergency personnel arrived and pronounced him deceased at the scene. The coroner identified him as 50-year-old Benjamin A. Hill and the manner of death as pending.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.


(Scroll down to leave a comment.)

Tags
Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupAugust 29, 2023
Back to top button