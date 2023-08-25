Coroner ID’s Porsche driver killed in crash on southbound I-15 freeway in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office identified the driver killed in a crash on the I-15 freeway as Tashfeen U. Haq, 43, a resident of Riverside.

It happened on August 20, 2023, at about 3:30 p.m., along the southbound I-15, north of Stoddard Wells Road.

For reasons still under investigation, the driver of the 2024 Porsche Cayenne allowed the SUV to travel at an unsafe high rate of speed, in inclement weather conditions, causing the driver to lose complete control across the traffic lanes toward the right shoulder, where it collided into the rear of a previously disabled Ford F-150.

Tashfeen, the driver of the SUV received fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. The passenger in the SUV, a 32-year-old female, sustained major injuries and was transported to Loma Linda University Medical Center. Firefighters used the jaws of life to extricate her from the mangled vehicle.

The 34-year-old male driver of the 2022 Ford F150 and his 32-year-old female passenger received minor injuries and were both transported to Victor Valley Hospital.

A black vehicle that was lodged in bushes near the scene of the collision was not related to this collision. Also, a red SUV with front-end damage that was stopped in the area was also not involved.

According to the California Highway Patrol, alcohol and or drug impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the collision. All occupants were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The investigation is being handled by the Victorville CHP station. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to call 760-241-1186.

