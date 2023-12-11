All NewsFeaturedHesperia News

Coroner ID’s pedestrian struck and killed Sunday night on Hesperia Rd near Sultana Street

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupDecember 11, 2023
The coroner identified the deceased as Krystal Kasarian, 39, a resident of Hesperia.
(Photo: Hugo Valdez, VVNG.com)

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County coroner’s office identified a pedestrian struck and killed Sunday night in Hesperia.

At about 8:25 pm, on December 10, 2023, San Bernardino County Fire was dispatched to a vehicle versus pedestrian on Hesperia Road and Sultana Street.

Upon arrival, the pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene and the roadway was blocked.

A white 2015 Ford F-150 pulled to the right-hand shoulder of the roadway and was part of the investigation. Sheriff’s officials said the driver of the involved vehicle stayed on scene and cooperated.

A stretch of Hesperia Road was closed in both directions between Sultan and Olive Streets for several hours. The Hesperia Police Department is handling the investigation.

