Coroner ID’s pedestrian in fatal hit-and-run crash on Air Expressway

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Coroners Office identified the pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run crash in Adelanto as Raymond Chavez.

On Wednesday, January 27, 2021, at approximately 2:27 AM, Raymond Chavez, a 55-year-old resident of Hesperia was walking in a northerly direction crossing Air Expressway east of Pearmain Street, when he was struck by an unidentified vehicle that fled the scene.

Deputies with the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station and Victorville City Fire were dispatched to the scene where Chavez was pronounced deceased.

The sheriff’s Major Accident Investigation Team is investigating the incident. Any witnesses to this incident are asked to contact Deputy Sheriff Larry Torres, with the Victor Valley Station at (760) 552-6800.

