Coroner ID’s pedestrian killed in crash on Mojave Drive as 33-year-old non-binary Victorville resident

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A pedestrian struck and killed by a vehicle Monday night was identified as Sam Garland, a 33-year-old non-binary resident of Victorville, according to the San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office.

The fatal accident happened at about 7:30 pm, on Monday, April 4, 2022, at the intersection of Mojave Drive and Condor Road.

Officials said the pedestrian suffered a head injury at the scene and was transported to Victor Valley Global Medical Center and later pronounced deceased at 8:10 pm.

(Hugo C. Valdez, VVNG.com)

It was determined the pedestrian was struck in the eastbound lanes of Mojave Drive. The driver involved in the incident remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

The investigation is still ongoing and anyone with information regarding this collision or anyone who may have been a witness is asked to contact Deputy B. Jarzombek at the Victorville Police Station at 760-241-2911.

(San Bernardino County Coroner press release for Sam Garland)

