Coroner IDs motorcyclist killed in Apple Valley Saturday afternoon

VictorValley News avatar VictorValley News May 17, 2020

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Coroner’s office identified a 38-year-old motorcyclist killed in a crash on Saturday afternoon.

At about 3:51 pm, the rider, Carl Nielsen of Apple Valley, was driving his dirt bike motorcycle south on Deep Creek Road south of Rock Springs Road, in Apple Valley, when he collided with a truck, making a left turn, officials said.

Firefighters initially requested a helicopter to airlift the rider to a trauma center, but the request was later canceled. Nielsen was transported to Desert Valley Hospital and pronounced dead at 4:35 pm.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the collision and anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville CHP office at 760-241-1186.

