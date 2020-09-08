Coroner ID’s man killed in Phelan crash Sunday morning

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash Sunday morning has been identified as a 30-year-old Bloomington resident.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Coroner’s Division officials said Mario Rodriguez died in the crash, which occurred west of Sheep Creek Road and south of Sandstone Road in Phelan.

A 911 call was received reporting a vehicle in a dirt field at 6:32 am, September 6, 2020, officials said.

Following an investigation, CHP officials said it appeared that Rodriguez was traveling north on Sheep Creek Road, when for an unknown reason, he veered off the roadway and into the dirt field, causing his vehicle to roll over multiple times.

Rodriguez was ejected during the crash and was pronounced deceased at 6:46 am by San Bernardino County Fire Department paramedics.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

