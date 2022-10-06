All News
Coroner ID’s man found dead in shopping center of 99 Cents Store in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Coroner identified a man found dead near the 99 Cents Store shopping center in Victorville as 53-year-old Pablo Barbosa.
It happened on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at about 5:30 pm, in the 14600 block of Seventh Street, along the side of the former indoor swapmeet that faces Plaza Drive and the fairgrounds.
Victorville Fire was dispatched to a CPR in progress and despite life-saving measures by emergency personnel Barbosa was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Tricia Blake told VVNG a woman was walking in the area when she came across an unresponsive man. “She stated she recognized the man and knew him to be homeless in that area,” stated Blake.
The spokeswoman said there were no signs of foul play. A patrol vehicle remained at the location while the coroner arrived to pick up the body.
According to the coroner’s reports, Barbosa’s manner and cause of death is pending an autopsy.
