Coroner ID’s man fatally shot during road rage incident on I-15 freeway in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — San Bernardino County Coroner officials identified the man fatally shot during a road rage incident on the 15 freeway as 24-year-old Marco Antonio Lara Maceda, a resident of Victorville.
On Thursday, February 24, 2022, at about 7:46 pm, California Highway Patrol officers responded to a homicide on the northbound I-15, at the Nisqualli Road offramp in Victorville.
According to CHP, the incident involved a black GMC SUV and an unidentified sedan driven. Both drivers exited the freeway and stopped on the right shoulder of the offramp.
The driver of the GMC, later identified as Marco, exited his vehicle and the unidentified adult male driver of the sedan also exited his vehicle at which point he fired multiple gunshots at the victim, leaving him deceased at the scene.
The suspect got back into his vehicle and fled the scene on the Nisqualli Road offramp and continued in an unknown direction, officials said.
This is an ongoing and active investigation. Anyone with information or who may have witnessed this incident is encouraged to contact Officer Kavert at the California Highway Patrol’s Inland Division at 909-806-2484.
