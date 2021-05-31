Coroner ID’s man and 6-year-old killed in Highway 395 crash in Adelanto

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Coroner’s office confirmed a 6-year-old boy was the second person to die from a crash on US Highway 395 in Adelanto.

On Saturday, May 29, 2021, at 2:24 pm, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a two-vehicle traffic collision on U.S. Highway 395 at Holly Road in Adelanto.

The driver of a 2006 GMC pick-up truck, identified as 65-year old Adelanto resident Slobodan Vasovic was pronounced dead at the scene.

Keitrick Alonzo Anthony Edwards, age 6, a resident of San Bernardino was a rear passenger in a 2002 Toyota Camry. He was transported to Victor Valley Global Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 3:27 pm.

The male driver of the Camry and his adult female passenger were both airlifted to trauma centers. The family told VVNG the male has a broken leg, fractured ribs, and bleeding in the brain. The woman is the mother and remains in critical condition.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Adelanto Station is investigating the collision.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

Related Article: Fatal crash investigation shuts down Highway 395 in Adelanto

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.