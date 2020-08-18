All News
Coroner ID’s driver killed in Friday morning crash on Central Road in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man killed in a Friday morning traffic accident was identified by the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner’s office as Jaymar Williet Bryant, a 25-year-old resident of Apple Valley.
It happened on August 14, 2020, at about 10:57 AM on Central Road in Apple Valley, between Klickitat Avenue and Ramona Road. The head-on crash involved a blue 2000 Toyota Camry, gold 2001 Chevrolet S10, and a silver 2013 Toyota Tacoma.
Sheriff’s officials said the Camry was traveling southbound when for reasons still unknown, the vehicle drove across the painted, double-yellow lines into the northbound lanes. “The Camry side-swiped a Gold Chevrolet S10 which was driving north on Central Road, then collided head-on with a silver Toyota Tacoma which was also driving north on Central Road,” stated a sheriff’s news release.
As a result of these collisions, two of the three vehicles sustained major damage.
The driver of the Tacoma was air lifted to Loma Linda Hospital with major injuries, and a passenger was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the S10 was not injured.
The collision is being investigated by the Apple Valley Station Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT). Anyone who may have witnessed this collision is urged to call the Apple Valley Station at 760-240-7400. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at 800-78-CRIME or www.wetip.com.
