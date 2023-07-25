Coroner ID’s driver killed in early Sunday morning crash on Highway 138 in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The California Highway Patrol investigated a fatal head-on traffic accident early Sunday morning in Hesperia.

It happened at about 4:18 am, on July 23, 2023, on Highway 138, between Summit Post Office Road and Little Horsethief Canyon Road.

The crash involved a white Mercedes and a dark gray Chevrolet Camaro.

According to reports, the driver of the Mercedes was unresponsive in the back of the ambulance at the time of transport. CHP later changed the call type, from a major injury to a fatal crash investigation.

The San Bernardino County Coroners’ office identified the deceased as 58-year-old Ramiro Ortiz, a resident of Victorville.

Both the east and westbound lanes were reopened just before 9:00 am.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol San Bernardino Station. Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

