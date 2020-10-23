All News
Coroner ID’s driver killed in crash involving school bus on National Trails Highway
BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A driver killed in a traffic collision with an occupied school bus Thursday morning was identified as a 35-year-old resident of Helendale.
It happened on October 22nd at about 8:00 am on National Trails Highway and Hodge Road in Barstow.
For reasons still unknown, a Riverside Prep School Bus and a 2020 Nissan Sentra were involved in a head-on traffic collision. Officials confirmed none of the 12 students on-board or the bus driver were injured.
Paramedics arrived on scene and pronounced the driver of the Nissan, Matthew Derek Loper, deceased at the scene.
The crash prompted a hard-road closure on Route 66 for several hours as officers from the California Highway Patrol investigated. Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 760-241-1186.
To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Trending
-
All News5 days ago
Homicide investigation underway at Rancho Seneca Apartments in Victorville
-
All News5 days ago
Man with gunshot wound taken to St. Mary’s Hospital in Apple Valley Saturday
-
All News3 days ago
Apple Valley man, 58, arrested for possession and distribution of child porn
-
All News5 days ago
Firefighters knockdown brush fire Saturday night in Oak Hills
-
All News3 days ago
Driver airlifted from crash on Air Expressway in Victorville
-
All News3 days ago
Wrightwood Market burglarized; suspects remain at large
-
All News15 hours ago
NB-15 freeway closed near Barstow due to fatal officer involved shooting
-
Apple Valley News2 days ago
Apple Valley in-person voting sites open Oct 26