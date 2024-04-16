Coroner ID’s driver killed in a head-on crash Monday night on Mariposa Road in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 67-year-old man was killed and two other people were injured following a multi-vehicle head-on crash Monday night in the City of Hesperia.

It happened at about 10:34 pm, on April 15, 2024, on Mariposa Road, near Mesa Street, and involved a Hyundai SUV, a silver 2007 Toyota Yaris, and a red 2003 Ford F150.

Deputies from the Hesperia Police Department along with firefighters from San Bernardino County Fire responded to the collision.

Upon arrival, firefighters located two adult occupants inside the Hyundai SUV with the female passenger trapped and requiring minor extrication. The husband and wife were both transported away from the scene by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

The adult male driver of the Yaris sustained some cuts to his face from the broken glass and declined medical transportation.

Deputies used batons to break the windows on the pickup truck and reach the driver who was suffering from life-threatening injuries. CPR was performed at the scene before he was rushed by ground ambulance and was pronounced deceased at a local hospital.

The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as Hector R. Gagliardi, a resident of Hinkley.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amanda Paslak said that for unknown reasons the driver of the F150 crossed from the northbound lanes into the southbound lanes of Mariposa Road, sideswiping a silver Toyota Yaris. “The Ford F150 continued onto Mariposa Road and collided head-on into a blue Hyundai Tucson,” stated Paslak.

Mariposa Road was closed in both directions between Live Oak and Eucalyptus Streets for several hours while the Sheriff’s Major Accident Investigation Team documented the scene.





