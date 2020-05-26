Coroner ID’s driver killed after crashing into parked semi in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Coroner’s office identified the driver killed after crashing into a parked semi on the I-15 freeway in Victorville as Kentarri Currie, a resident of Fontana.

It happened on Mar 22, 2020, at about 12:27 am, at the northbound I-15 at the Bear Valley Road off-ramp, and involved a 2010 Freightliner Cascadia and a 1999 Toyota Avalon.

The semi was parked along the shoulder of the off-ramp when for reasons still unknown, the Toyota slammed into the rear of the trailer.

Firefighters from San Bernardino County Fire responded and Curry trapped in the vehicle and subsequently pronounced him deceased at the scene.

The driver of the truck was not injured and cooperated with officers from the California Highway Patrol Victorville Station. CHP is investigating the incident and anyone with information is asked to call Victorville CHP at 760-241-1186.

