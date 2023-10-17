Coroner ID’s driver and passenger killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday night in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office identified the motorcycle driver and passenger killed in a Saturday night crash in Victorville.

On October 14, 2023, at approximately 8:20 p.m., deputies and medical personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash that occurred in the area of Amargosa Road and King Ranch Road.

A silver 2015 Chevrolet Impala exited from the Chuck E. Cheese parking lot in front of the 2018 Harley Davidson Motorcycle, and broadsided the Impala driven by a 63-year-old Apple Valley woman.

The motorcycle rider, Thomas Ortega, 34, was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Victorville Fire Department.

The motorcycle’s passenger, Elizabeth Mason Ortega, 33, was transported to a local hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The Victorville Major Accident Investigation Team assumed the investigation. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

