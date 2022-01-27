Coroner ID’s both drivers killed in Highland crash on SR-330 crash

Highland, Calif. – The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office identified the two drivers killed in a crash in the City of Highland as Andrea Lynn Hilscher, a 38-year-old resident of Arrowbear, and Jessica Baltierra, a 26-year-old resident of San Bernardino.

It happened at about 1:15 pm, on January 24, 2022, along SR-330 south of Highland Avenue, and involved a 2013 blue Hyundai Accent and a 2009 green Toyota Prius.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the Hyundai was southbound and the Toyota was northbound when for unknown reasons, the driver of the Hyundai veered into northbound lanes resulting in a head-on traffic collision.

The impact sent the Totoya down an embankment causing Andrea to sustain fatal injuries and she was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the Hyundai, Jessica Baltierra, was transported to a local hospital with major injuries. She later succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

The collision is still under investigation, anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer R. Rios at the San Bernardino CHP Office at (909) 383-4247.

