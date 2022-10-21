Coroner ID’s both drivers killed in crash at Cottonwood Avenue and Sequioa street in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office identified both of the drivers killed in a crash at the intersection of Cottonwood Avenue and Sequoia Street in Hesperia.

On Sunday, October 16, 2022, at about 7:24 p.m., deputies from the Hesperia Station and emergency personnel from the San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision involving a 2021 Honda CBR motorcycle and a 2010 Subaru Outback.

Through preliminary investigation, it is believed the Honda was traveling west on Sequoia Street and the Subaru was traveling south on Cottonwood Avenue. The Honda failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection and collided with the Subaru.

Emergency personnel responded and pronounced the driver of the Honda identified as 22-year-old Andrew F. Valdez, a resident of Hesperia, and the 43-year-old male driver of the Subaru identified as Raul C. Luna, a resident of Hesperia, deceased at the scene.

A 71-year-old female passenger in the Subaru was transported to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries sustained during the collision.

Investigators from the Hesperia Station Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) responded and assumed the investigation.

Sheriff’s officials said it is still under investigation whether or not drugs and/or alcohol were a factor in this crash. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is urged to contact Deputy D. Holland at the Hesperia Station at 760-947-1500.

Those wishing to remain anonymous may call We-Tip at 800-78-CRIME or www.wetip.com.

