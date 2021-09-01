Coroner ID’s bicyclist struck and killed Tuesday in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office identified a bicyclist killed Tuesday afternoon as 36-year-old Dontril Biggs, a resident of Apple Valley.

On August 31, 2021, at approximately 12:52 p.m., deputies from the Apple Valley Station, and rescue personnel from the Apple Valley Fire Protection District and American Medical Response responded to a vehicle versus bicyclist collision at the intersection of Pine Ridge Avenue and Jicarilla Road in the Town of Apple Valley.

“Upon arrival, deputies determined a white Ford van was traveling north on Jicarilla Road and the bicyclist was traveling east on Pine Ridge Avenue. The driver of the Ford stopped at the stop sign and proceeded to drive through the intersection, colliding with the bicyclist,” stated a sheriff’s news release.

Biggs suffered major injuries and was transported to St. Mary Medical Center for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the Ford was uninjured and remained at the scene. Investigators are continuing the investigation into the cause of the collision.

The intersection of Pine Ridge Avenue and Jicarilla Road was closed for approximately one hour while investigators processed the scene for evidence and interviewed witnesses.

Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Deputy R. Grissom or Deputy J. Malocco at the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at (760) 240-7400 of Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

(Bicyclist Killed in a Vehicle Accident at the Intersection of Pine Ridge Avenue and Jicarilla Road in Apple Valley –image: Google maps)

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.