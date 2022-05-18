Coroner ID’s 52-year-old man killed in Hinkley crash

HINKLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man killed in a single-vehicle traffic collision in Hinkley was identified as 52-year-old Charles Frank Schultz.

The accident was reported on Monday, May 16. 2022, at about 4:19 am, in the area of Dixie Road and Santa Fe Avenue in Hinkley.

Officers from the California Highway Patrol and emergency personnel responded to the incident reported to be involving a pickup truck that overturned and the driver identified as Shultz, a resident of Hinkley, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The accident is under investigation by the CHP – Barstow station.

