Coroner ID’s 31-year-old killed in Highway 138 crash in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Coroner’s office identified the driver killed in a head-on crash as Daniel Crayton, a 31-year-old resident of San Bernardino.

On Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at 8:30 PM, officers of the California Highway Patrol and emergency medical personnel were dispatched to Highway 138 East of Summit Post Office Road in Hesperia to investigate the report of a two-vehicle traffic collision.

Clayton was driving a 2016 white Nissan Versa westbound on SR-138 at an unknown speed when for reasons still unknown, the vehicle crossed double yellow lines in the roadway and collided head-on into a 2012 black Hyundai Sonata traveling eastbound, stated CHP officials.

Coroner officials said Crayton was confirmed dead at the scene at 8:52 PM.

The driver of the Hyundai, a 40-year-old female from Hesperia, sustained major injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

CHP is continuing the investigation and anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact Officer J. Duran at the San Bernardino CHP Office at (909) 383-4247.

Family and friends have created a Gofundme for the victim and are asking for donations to help with burial costs. Donations can be made via the following link: In memory of Daniel Lawrence Crayton

(Gofundme)

