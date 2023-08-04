Coroner ID’s 21-year-old woman killed in rollover crash Ocotillo Way in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Coroner identified the person killed in a Thursday morning rollover crash as 21-year-old Leanne R. Calvillo, a resident of Apple Valley.

On Thursday, August 3, 2023, at approximately 07:11 AM, deputies from the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station, officers from the California Highway Patrol, and rescue personnel from the Apple Valley Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle traffic crash.

The crash occurred on Ocotillo Way, west of Joshua Street in the Town of Apple Valley.

Deputies determined a black 2003 Toyota Tacoma with a single occupant was westbound on Ocotillo Way near Joshua Street.

“For an unknown reason, the vehicle veered over the north roadway edge causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle. The vehicle rolled over several times, ejecting the driver. The driver sustained major injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene,” stated sheriff’s officials.

Investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Major Accident Investigative Team (M.A.I.T) arrived and are conducting an investigation. Ocotillo Way between Joshua Street and Juniper Road were closed for three hours while investigators processed the scene for evidence.

Anyone with any information or anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Deputy R. Grissom at the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at (760) 240-7400 of Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

