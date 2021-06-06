Coroner ID’s 20-year-old killed in Saturday night crash

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 20-year-old Victorville man killed in a Saturday night crash was identified as Dailen Fletcher.

It happened at about 10:26 pm, on June 5, 2021, in the area of US Highway 395 and Mojave Drive.

According to the San Bernardino County Coroner’s report, Fletcher was riding an off-road motorcycle with no lights southbound on 395 when he was struck by a pick-up truck.

Jacqueline Segoviano commented and said her sister and her husband tried everything to help save him but he didn’t have a pulse when they pulled over to check on him.

Fletcher was transported to Victor Valley Global Medical Center where he was pronounced dead in the emergency room at 11:31 pm.

“This young man was a great person and athlete he played in our youth program for years and was a great team leader. He was a friend to my children and will be missed. My prayers to his family and may he rest in heaven” stated a comment left by Dean.

The Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station is investigating and additional info will be updated when it becomes available.

(Facebook)

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.