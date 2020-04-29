Coroner ID’s 17-year-old Victorville girl killed in motorcycle crash

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office identified Tristyn Shae Madole, a resident of Victorville, as the 17-year-old teen who died in a motorcycle accident Tuesday afternoon.

Tristyn was the passenger on a 2015 Harley Davidson motorcycle that was being driven by her father. The two had set-off to enjoy the warm weather and went for a ride, something they occasionally did.

For reasons still unknown, at about 2:51 pm, the Harley went down in the eastbound lanes along the 14000 block of Bear Valley Road in Hesperia.

First responders arrived and pronounced Tristyn deceased at the scene at 3:00 pm, according to coroner officials. Her father was airlifted to an out of area trauma center with unknown injuries.

The investigation prompted authorities to shut down the roadway between Cottonwood and Mariposa Roads for several hours to allow for the sheriff’s Major Accident Investigation Team to process the scene.

Danielle Davis created a Gofundme account to help with her cousin Tristyn’s funeral expenses. “Tristyn was the funniest person. She was always trying to make sure the rest of us were smiling or laughing.”

Danielle shared a story about when Tristyn met her son for the first time in Christmas 2019. “She told me babies didn’t like her, but she was ecstatic when my son clinged to her. I’m sad my son will never get to spend more time with her. It’s going to be weird having family gatherings without her,” stated Danielle.

(Tristyn and Danielle Christimas 2019)

Donations to help cover Tristyn’s burial expenses can be made via the following link: Funeral Expenses

The official cause of the accident remains under investigation by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT).

A pink helmet next to the bike appears to have cracked from the impact. (Gabriel D. Espinoza, VVNG.com)

