Coroner ID’s 10 and 14-year-old girls killed in head-on crash in Phelan
PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office identified the two young girls killed in a head-on collision in Phelan as Ollie Hoffmann, 10, and Maggie Hoffmann, 14, both residents of Big Bear.
At about 6:13 pm, on July 22, 2021, San Bernardino County Firefighters were dispatched to the traffic collision in the area of SR 18 and Hacienda Road, near Johnson Road. Upon arrival, they located a white Ford Ranger truck and a black 2000 Subaru Impreza, both with major damage and blocking the roadway.
Ollie and Maggie were passengers in the Subaru that was being driven by an adult male. Both young girls were pronounced deceased at the scene and the driver was transported by ambulance with major injuries.
The occupants of the pickup truck, a female adult and two children ages 10 and 6 sustained minor to major injuries.
San Bernardino County Firefighters landed three helicopters on the highway and airlifted the injured to out-of-area trauma centers.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation by the Victorville California Highway Patrol office.
