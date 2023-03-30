Coroner identifies woman found dead on a sidewalk in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office identified a woman that was found dead on a sidewalk in Hesperia.

It happened on March 28, 2023, at about 9:23 am, in the 16900 block of Main Street near the Midtown Square shopping center.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta told VVNG that deputies located a female transient, deceased.

The coroner’s office identified the deceased woman as 66-year-old Stephanie J. Sevillano. Huerta said the cause and manner of death are pending.

