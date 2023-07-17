Coroner identifies woman found dead in a dirt field in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 35-year-old woman found dead in a dirt field was identified as Sydel K. Stickley, 35, a resident of Hesperia.

On Thursday, July 13, at about 7:20 a.m., deputies responded to an open area north of the Napa Auto Parts on G Avenue, for the report of a ‘man down’.

Sheriff’s officials said when they arrived, they found a deceased female. “The Overdose Response Team was notified, and the death investigation is ongoing,” stated sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta.

The coroner listed the cause of death as pending.

