Coroner identifies man found dead in Walmart parking lot in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office has identified the body of a man who was found dead in a Walmart parking lot in Hesperia Tuesday, and also released his cause of death.

The body of 20-year-old Devan Deppisch, of Danville Vermont, was discovered around 12:55 p.m., December 13, 2022, inside a gray 2022 Hyundai Elantra that was parked in the store’s lot, located at 13401 Main Street in Hesperia, according to an earlier VVNG article.

Per San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Spokeswoman Gloria Huerta, Deputies found Deppisch while they were conducting a vehicle check.

The cause of death was determined to be suicide, according to the San Bernardino County Coroner’s office.

The vehicle Deppisch was found inside was filled with bags and plastic storage containers that reached the ceiling of the vehicle, obstructing the view into the car.

It was not immediately known how long the vehicle had been parked at the location, or what travel plans Deppisch may have had.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org

