All News
Coroner identifies man found dead in Walmart parking lot in Hesperia
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office has identified the body of a man who was found dead in a Walmart parking lot in Hesperia Tuesday, and also released his cause of death.
The body of 20-year-old Devan Deppisch, of Danville Vermont, was discovered around 12:55 p.m., December 13, 2022, inside a gray 2022 Hyundai Elantra that was parked in the store’s lot, located at 13401 Main Street in Hesperia, according to an earlier VVNG article.
Per San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Spokeswoman Gloria Huerta, Deputies found Deppisch while they were conducting a vehicle check.
The cause of death was determined to be suicide, according to the San Bernardino County Coroner’s office.
The vehicle Deppisch was found inside was filled with bags and plastic storage containers that reached the ceiling of the vehicle, obstructing the view into the car.
It was not immediately known how long the vehicle had been parked at the location, or what travel plans Deppisch may have had.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News6 days ago
Body of woman found dumped on Bear Valley Road Identified, suspect arrested
-
All News6 days ago
The Mall of Victor Valley welcomes 7 new retailers and restaurants
-
All News5 days ago
Permits filed to construct 2 warehouses in Hesperia with over 1.8 million square feet combined, south of Target
-
All News7 days ago
Pacific storm will bring rain, snow, gusty winds, and cool conditions
-
All News4 days ago
Friends and family mourn the death of Shelby Marino of Hesperia
-
All News7 days ago
Home Depot shoplifting suspect arrested after a pursuit and crashing in Victorville
-
15 freeway6 days ago
Man hanging onto fence from 15 Freeway over pass at Palmdale Road detained Friday afternoon
-
15 freeway4 days ago
Snow expected in Cajon Pass; chains required in San Bernardino Mountains