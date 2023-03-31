Coroner identifies 35-year-old man killed by train in old town Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Office identified a man killed by a train Thursday morning as 35-year-old Sammy C. Mendez, a resident of Victorville.

It happened just before 11:30 am, on March 30, 2023, near Seventh and D Streets in old town Victorville.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Tricia Blake told VVNG that the male pedestrian was struck by a train while attempting to cross the railroad tracks. Blake said the Coroner responded to handle the death investigation.

BNSF Police along with other officials were also at the location while the coroner photographed the scene and retrieved the body.

The coroner listed Sammy’s place of death as under a train and the manner as pending.

