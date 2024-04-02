Coroner Identifies 22-Year-Old Victorville Man Killed in Crash on Amargosa Road Saturday

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The San Bernardino County Coroner has identified a man killed in a crash on Amargosa Road as 22-year-old Abel S. Navarrete, a Victorville resident

Abel’s wife, Angelica, has initiated a GoFundMe campaign to cover funeral costs and other unexpected expenses following the fatal crash.

The incident was reported near the intersection of Amargosa Road and Ramada Drive in Victorville, on Saturday, March 30, 2024, at approximately 2:20 pm near the Victorville Police Department.

Arriving emergency services discovered a severely damaged gray 2001 Chevy Tahoe and a burgundy Infiniti sedan. Eyewitnesses said the SUV was traveling south on Amargosa Road when for reasons unknown, the sedan crossed into and in the path of the oncoming Tahoe.

Firefighters at the scene utilized the jaws of life to extricate the victims from the wreckage.

There were two occupants in the sedan. One of the sedan’s occupants, later identified as Navarrete, was transported to a local hospital and pronounced deceased, and the other occupant was flown to trauma center with unknown injuries, confirmed San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Spokeswoman Gloria Huerta.

The truck was occupied by a driver only. He was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

In response to the tragedy, Victorville City Public Works officials established a road closure and barricades along Amargosa Road to facilitate emergency response and a thorough investigation.

Angelica’s GoFundMe message pays tribute to her late husband: “For those who knew Abel, he had the biggest heart from anyone I’ve ever met. He loved putting smiles on those he cared and loved for. I know he’s going to leave his mark on those who knew him.”

The family is seeking assistance with the funeral costs. Contributions can be made to the GoFundMe campaign named “Abel Sain Navarrete” at this link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/abel-sain-navarrete.

