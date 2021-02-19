All News
Coroner attempting to ID skeletal remains found in Hinkley
HINKLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Coroner’s office is attempting to identify skeletal remains found in Hinkley.
On Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at 11:11 AM, skeletal remains were located by a land survey team working in the open desert to the east of the intersection of Harper Lake Rd. and Hoffman Rd., in Hinkley.
An examination will be performed by the Coroner Division in an attempt to determine the cause and manner of death, and identify the remains.
The investigation is being conducted by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department – Specialized Investigations Division (Specialized Investigation).
