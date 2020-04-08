Coronavirus: Yes, face coverings must be worn while driving

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — All persons, including Essential Workers, within San Bernardino County, are required to wear a face-covering while driving, exercising outdoors, or anytime you leave your home.

The order was issued Tuesday evening but actually goes into effect at 12:00 am on April 8, 2020, and anyone who violates the order could be punished by up to a $1,000 fine or imprisonment up to 90 days, or both.

Face covers such as scarves (dense fabric, without holes), bandanas, neck gaiters, or other fabric face coverings must be worn:

When driving

At work even if you are conducting essential business

At the grocery store

On a walk or exercising outdoors

Anytime you leave your home

Business owners and operators should make sure their employees are wearing a face covering at work.

According to the order, all persons, including non-medical Essential Workers are discouraged from using Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), such as N95 masks, for non-medical reasons.

The Victor Valley Transit Authority (VVTA) said it will require all passengers to wear a mask that covers their nose and mouth on board, due to the mandate. “Customers who do not wear a mask will not be permitted onboard. Mask MUST remain on face throughout the whole ride, stated VVTA officials”

(VVTA)

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department shared a video showing deputies explaining the facial coverings they too will be wearing.

“We continue to adapt to our ever-changing world. You may see deputies using these type of face coverings, but what will not change is our commitment to serve the community. Stay safe San Bernardino County. We are in this together,” stated the post.

The Center for Disease Control advises the use of simple cloth face coverings can slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others.

We continue to adapt to our ever-changing world. You may see deputies using these type of face coverings, but what will not change is our commitment to serve the community. Stay safe San Bernardino County. We are in this together 🤜🤛 pic.twitter.com/CZgEvb6Rwi — San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) April 8, 2020

The county has formally ordered everyone in San Bernardino County to wear a face covering when leaving for an essential need. Homemade masks, bandanas, handkerchiefs & neck gaiters may be used. For more information on the no sew face covering visit https://t.co/hlX50j3JVu pic.twitter.com/5k8RzUmQZK — SBCDPH (@SBCountyPH) April 7, 2020

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 135,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.