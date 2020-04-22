Coronavirus: Victorville mom begs for clinical drug Remdesivir to help save her 27-year-old daughter

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A local mom from Victorville is begging for the clinical drug Remdesivir that may potentially save her 27-year-old daughter’s life as she battles COVID-19.

Lisa M. Loya posted to the KTLA 5 News Facebook page on Tuesday night about her daughter, Lauren Ashley Acosta, who is currently on a ventilator at St. Mary’s Hospital in Apple Valley, according to her post.

Lisa said the doctors and her family are trying to get her the clinical drug Remdesivir. “So far the meds she’s has been on don’t appear to be helping,” stated Lisa.

In her post, Lisa said the hospital’s COVID team has reached out to several hospitals that have the drug no one will agree to give her the medication.

According to Lisa, the current restrictions are kids 18 and under and pregnant women who have COVID. “My daughter has struggled with asthma her whole life and beat Thyroid Cancer she is a fighter.”

Lisa said her daughter Lauren has never been married or had any children

“She has never been married or had any children she has her whole life to live and I’m trying to save my daughter’s life. Please I’m begging for someone to help us save my daughter,” stated Lisa.

As of 11:40 pm on April 21, 2020, Lisa’s post had been shared over 2,100 times and had nearly 1,000 comments offering supportive words and prayers.

The family is using the hashtag #LaurenStrong

“Gilead has initiated two Phase 3 clinical studies to evaluate the safety and efficacy of remdesivir in adults diagnosed with COVID-19 following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) rapid review and acceptance of Gilead’s investigational new drug (IND) filing. These randomized, open-label, multicenter studies began enrolling patients in March 2020 and will enroll a total of approximately 1,000 patients in the initial phase of the studies, in countries with high prevalence of COVID-19.” Gilead.com

