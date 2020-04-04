Coronavirus: Victor Valley residents ‘Car Praise and Worship’ at local hospitals

VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — People from around the Victor Valley gathered outside of local hospitals this week to pay tribute to first responders, nurses, doctors, and patients who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the sun was beginning to set on Friday, April 3, 2020, dozens of people from the community drove into Desert Valley Hospitals nearly empty parking lot and filled it.

People from all walks of life exited their vehicles and made sure to maintain the required 6 feet as described per the social distancing guidelines. Together they praised and sand worship as others honked on horns in support for all the staff of the frontlines and the patients at the hospital.

Valerie Forker, a resident of Apple Valley, told VVNG she heard about the Praise and Worship’ through her bible studies. “They prayed in front of St. Mary’s Tuesday, Victor Valley Wednesday, and then Desert Valley tonight,” she stated.

According to Valerie the Car Praise & Worship was a very emotional experience and even more so when the hospital staff stepped outside and she was able to see some of them crying.

“I really wanted to go and shake their hands and hug them. Thank them personally. But we can’t. I was crying witnessing their emotion and feeling all the love from everyone in the parking lot. I felt the fear of everything leave while we there and some hope come in,” stated Valerie.

Valerie said her reason for doing the car praise & worship is to show the staff and patients they are appreciated for their bravery and selflessness. “They are on the frontlines of this fight against this virus. They need to know they are not alone in this fight.”

Jennifer Suraci, an ICU nurse at St. Mary’s in Apple Valley, was finishing up her shift on Tuesday when she witnesses the caravan of cars. Jennifer was touched by the experience and she decided to share about it on Facebook.

“My eyes are filled with tears as we are finishing up our shift here in the ICU we looked out the window to hear and see so many people out in our parking lot praying and showing us love and appreciation. Such a beautiful site in the midst of so much pain and loss. Absolutely gives me hope in more than just an end to the chaos and pain this pandemic has brought to our world. Thank you so much for the love. It meant so much to myself and the nurses.” -Facebook

