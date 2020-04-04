Coronavirus: San Bernardino County deaths enter double digits

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The death toll in San Bernardino county from coronavirus related deaths entered into the double digits overnight.

According to the San Bernardino County COVID-19 Dashboard, there are now 13 deaths and 353 positive cases. The number of dead climbed by 5 overnight.

A total of 4,003 people have been tested with 8.8% resulting in positive results. Victorville City continues to lead the number of positive cases in the Victor Valley with 9 people infected.

Adelanto – 3

Apple Valley – 4

Hesperia – 6

Oak Hills – 1

Phelan – 1

Barstow – 6

Wrightwood – 1

Based on the number of positive cases by age groups people between the ages of 18-49 account for 147 of the positive tests. The second-largest group of infected people is between the ages of 50-64 with a total of 107 positive cases.

On Thursday, San Bernardino County held a free COVID-19 testing event at the SBC Fairgrounds in Victorville. This was the County’s second drive-through testing event, administering 352 tests.

County Spokesperson David Wert told VVNG they are going to hit a few other population centers around the county before returning to the Victor Valley.

“In the meantime, anyone who thinks they need to be tested should contact their healthcare provider,” stated Wert.

Residents of San Bernardino County may call the COVID-19 hotline at (909) 387-3911 from Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. for general information and resources about the virus.

The hotline is not for medical calls. If you are feeling sick, please contact your health care provider. Call 9-1-1 ONLY if you have a medical emergency. If you have questions about social services, please call 2-1-1.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 135,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.