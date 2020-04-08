Coronavirus: Riverside nursing facility evacuated after staff no-shows for the 2nd day

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — More than 80 patients from a Riverside skilled nursing facility are being evacuated to other locations after employees failed to show up to care for sick patients two days in a row, officials said.

According to officials, a total of 84 patients are being moved to other healthcare locations throughout Riverside County.

In one example given, one certified nursing assistant of the 13 scheduled showed up to work at the Magnolia Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, which prompted Riverside University Health System and Kaiser Permanente to send a total of 33 licensed vocational nurses and registered nurses to care for the residents at the facility.

Staffing demands, however, require the patients be moved today.

There are 34 known novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases found among the residents and five among employees. There are no pending test results for the approximate 90-bed facility.

The receiving skilled nursing facilities will undergo standard COVID-19 containment measures.

This includes closing the facilities to new patients, limitations on staff to not work at other facilities, the isolation of sick patients, and close monitoring of all patients by staff.

All employees use personal protective equipment.

Rehabilitation facilities and nursing homes present a challenge for health officials due to the age and health conditions of the residents, as well as their close proximity to each other, officials said.

County employees at the facility this morning notified family members of the evacuation. Family members may call (951) 358-5134 to check the status of their family member.

The number of total COVID-19 cases in Riverside County yesterday surpassed 1,000. The current total confirmed case count is 1,016, 28 deaths and 67 recoveries.

Patients at Magnolia Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in #Riverside are evacuated after many employees have not shown up to work the past 2 days. The facility has 39 confirmed cases of the #NovelCoronavirus. Over 80 residents are being evacuated https://t.co/YwhA9unVsZ pic.twitter.com/sKOqHSiSM2 — Will Lester (@WillLesterPhoto) April 8, 2020

Riverside county spokesman speaks about moving over 80 patients from a nursing and rehabilitation facility after many nurses did not show up for work for the second night in a row pic.twitter.com/LtLx63KAVL — Will Lester (@WillLesterPhoto) April 8, 2020

(photo courtesy of Riverside Police Department)

