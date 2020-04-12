Coronavirus: First Inmate at West Valley Detention Center Tests Positive, 9th SBCSD Employee Tests Positive

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A ninth San Bernardino County Deputy Sheriff has tested positive for COVID-19 and the first case involving an inmate at West Valley Detention Center was confirmed Saturday night.

According to a news release, the deputy is assigned to the corrections bureau and was off work with flu-like symptoms before getting tested. The deputy remained off work while awaiting test results.

“Today the deputy’s results were positive for COVID-19. It is unknown when or where the deputy was infected with the virus. We continue to encourage all department members to heed the warnings of health officials while on and off duty,” stated the release.

Sheriff’s officials said the West Valley Detention Center was also notified today of the department’s first inmate to test positive for COVID-19.

The inmate was symptomatic and transported to a hospital for treatment.

“He was returned to the jail, placed in isolation, and tested for COVID-19. The jail was notified today the inmate was positive for the virus. He is being provided with medical treatment around the clock,” stated the release.

HIPPA guidelines restrict the release of additional information regarding the identity of the deputy, the inmate, or their medical treatment.

The department encourages all residents to follow local and state guidelines of hygiene and social distancing http://wp.sbcounty.gov/dph/coronavirus/.

