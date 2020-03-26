Coronavirus: drive-thru testing site will open in San Bernardino on March 27th

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — County Public Health will conduct a drive-thru specimen collection for novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Friday, March 27.

The specimen collection for COVID-19 testing will be available for the public by appointment only. Appointment sign-up and details will be available on the COVID-19 webpage (wp.sbcounty.gov/dph/coronavirus) on Thursday, March 26 by 8 a.m.

County Public Health will also publish a dashboard on the COVID-19 webpage tomorrow. The dashboard displays a visual representation of data surrounding COVID-19 testing results, including the number of confirmed cases and deaths, patients tested, patients that tested negative, and confirmed cases by gender and by age groups.

“We tragically reported another death related to COVID-19 today and our hearts go out to this man’s loved ones,” said Dr. Erin Gustafson, Acting County Health Officer. The County reported 54 confirmed cases and two deaths associated with COVID-19 this evening.

“The advances in our fight against COVID-19, including a drive-thru specimen collection event and a data dashboard to inform the public about COVID-19 in our County will help us as we continue to move to mitigate the threat. We continue to urge everyone to take the stay at home order very seriously.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and the State Public Health Officer on March 19 issued a statewide stay-at-home order with exceptions for essential tasks and services. See details here: covid19.ca.gov/stay-home-except-for-essential-needs.

The Acting County Health Officer and the Board of Supervisors have declared a local health emergency to help ensure county government and the public are prepared and allow flexibility in response. Various county departments and agencies are working together and in partnership with cities, schools, and the business and nonprofit communities to ensure an effective response.

As with any virus, especially during the cold and flu season, there are a number of steps you can take to protect your health and those around you:

People experiencing symptoms of contagious illness should seek medical guidance.

Persons aged 65 years and older and persons of any age with certain underlying health conditions are at increased risk should they contract COVID-19 and are encouraged to self-quarantine.

Wash hands with soap and warm water for 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth, especially with unwashed hands.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using regular household cleaning spray or wipes.

N95 masks are not recommended outside a healthcare setting. Surgical masks can be worn by sick individuals to reduce the likelihood of spreading germs to others.

For information about the coronavirus crisis, visit the County’s coronavirus website at wp.sbcounty.gov/dph/coronavirus. New information and resources have been added and the site is being updated daily. The public can also contact the coronavirus public information line from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at (909) 387-3911, or email the County at coronavirus@dph.sbcounty.gov.