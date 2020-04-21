Coronavirus: Drive-Through testing events planned for Apple Valley and Hesperia

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — San Bernardino County Public Health officials are partnering with the Town of Apple Valley and the City of Hesperia to host free COVID-19 drive-through testing events available by appointment only.

APPLE VALLEY – CIVIC CENTER PARK

14999 Dale Evans Pkwy., Apple Valley

Thursday, April 30

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Appointment only. Details will be announced.

HESPERIA – HESPERIA CIVIC PLAZA PARK

15833 Smoke Tree St., Hesperia

Friday, May 1

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Appointment only. Details will be announced.

According to public health officials, samples are collected by public health professionals by inserting a nasal swab up the nostril. These samples are then sent to a laboratory for COVID-19 testing.

All persons must meet the criteria to be tested.

Events are free of charge and do not require health insurance.

In the beginning of April, the City of Victorville held a testing event at the San Bernardino County Fairgrounds where 352 tests were administered.

Additional events and event details will be announced as they are confirmed. Please remember, if you are showing symptoms of COVID-19, you can still call your doctor and they can determine if you need testing.

