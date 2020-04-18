Coronavirus: Drive-in worship services now allowed in San Bernardino County

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The county of San Bernardino has enacted an omnibus Health Officer Order intended to clarify the ordinance on drive-in church services and face-coverings.

Highlights of the new order include:

– The state has declared that drive-in worship services are allowed “as long as the individuals engaged in such services abide by physical distancing guidelines and refrain from direct and indirect physical touching of others.”

– Businesses may refuse service to those without face coverings.

– Face coverings are not required for drivers traveling alone or with members of their households, unless they must lower their windows to interact with someone who is not a member of their household.

– A face covering is not required for solitary outdoor activity or for members of the same household engaging in outdoor activity. If others are present, regardless of social distancing, a face covering is required.

– Individual cities and park operators have jurisdiction in managing parking areas, deciding whether they remain open, and ensuring safe social distancing.

As of Friday evening, the number of positive COVID-19 cases in San Bernardino County is now at 1,096 and 55 people have died from the virus.

A total of 11,808 people have been tested in the county with 9.3% of those individuals testing positive.

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Victor Valley is now at 115.

Victorville – 50

Hesperia – 31

Apple Valley – 15

Adelanto – 8

Oak Hills – 5

Phelan – 3

Fort Irwin – 2

Wrightwood – 1

The updated order will go into effect on April 18, 2020. The entire County health order can be read here on the County’s dedicated COVID-19 website.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 135,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.