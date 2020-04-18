All NewsFeaturedSan Bernardino

Coronavirus: Drive-in worship services now allowed in San Bernardino County

VictorValley News avatar VictorValley News Follow on Twitter Send an email April 17, 2020
yucaipa senior facility community outbreak

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The county of San Bernardino has enacted an omnibus Health Officer Order intended to clarify the ordinance on drive-in church services and face-coverings.

Highlights of the new order include:

– The state has declared that drive-in worship services are allowed “as long as the individuals engaged in such services abide by physical distancing guidelines and refrain from direct and indirect physical touching of others.”

– Businesses may refuse service to those without face coverings.

– Face coverings are not required for drivers traveling alone or with members of their households, unless they must lower their windows to interact with someone who is not a member of their household.

– A face covering is not required for solitary outdoor activity or for members of the same household engaging in outdoor activity. If others are present, regardless of social distancing, a face covering is required.

– Individual cities and park operators have jurisdiction in managing parking areas, deciding whether they remain open, and ensuring safe social distancing.

As of Friday evening, the number of positive COVID-19 cases in San Bernardino County is now at 1,096 and 55 people have died from the virus.

A total of 11,808 people have been tested in the county with 9.3% of those individuals testing positive.

The number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Victor Valley is now at 115.

  • Victorville – 50
  • Hesperia – 31
  • Apple Valley – 15
  • Adelanto – 8
  • Oak Hills – 5
  • Phelan – 3
  • Fort Irwin – 2
  • Wrightwood – 1

The updated order will go into effect on April 18, 2020. The entire County health order can be read here on the County’s dedicated COVID-19 website.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 135,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

Tags
Continue Reading
Back to top button
Close