Coronavirus: County to begin reporting the number of cases by city next week

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The County Department of Public Health is gearing up to begin reporting the number of cases within each of the county’s 24 incorporated cities and towns as soon as Monday, county officials said.

Since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, San Bernardino County Public Health officials have remained stern on not releasing certain information, citing patient privacy concerns.

On March 25th the City of Ontario filed a public records request to force San Bernardino County to release the locations of confirmed COVID-19 cases. According to a City of Ontario news release, not releasing the locations “puts Ontario and other cities at a disadvantage when it comes to keeping their own communities informed and safe.”

As of Saturday evening, there are a total of 76 confirmed cases and 3 deaths within the county. A total of 961 patients have been tested and 885 tested negative, according to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard.

The results will be available on the department’s COVID-19 public information dashboard, which can be found at wp.sbcounty.gov/dph/coronavirus.

