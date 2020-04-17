All NewsFeaturedVictorville News

Coronavirus: County now at 1,032 cases and 47 deaths

Hugo Valdez avatar Hugo Valdez Follow on Twitter Send an email April 16, 2020

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Coronavirus cases in San Bernardino have officially entered into the quadruple digits as the number of positive cases climbs to 1,032 and 47 deaths.

According to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard, 11,191 patients have been tested and 9.2% of those people tested positive.

The average age of confirmed cases is 50 years old (range: 0-103 years).

Positive cases in the Victor Valley:

  • Victorville – 47
  • Hesperia – 31
  • Apple Valley – 15
  • Adelanto – 8
  • Oak Hills – 5
  • Fort Irwin – 2
  • Phelan – 2
  • Wrightwood – 1

