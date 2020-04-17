All NewsFeaturedVictorville News
Coronavirus: County now at 1,032 cases and 47 deaths
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Coronavirus cases in San Bernardino have officially entered into the quadruple digits as the number of positive cases climbs to 1,032 and 47 deaths.
According to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard, 11,191 patients have been tested and 9.2% of those people tested positive.
The average age of confirmed cases is 50 years old (range: 0-103 years).
Positive cases in the Victor Valley:
- Victorville – 47
- Hesperia – 31
- Apple Valley – 15
- Adelanto – 8
- Oak Hills – 5
- Fort Irwin – 2
- Phelan – 2
- Wrightwood – 1
