Coronavirus: County now at 1,032 cases and 47 deaths

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Coronavirus cases in San Bernardino have officially entered into the quadruple digits as the number of positive cases climbs to 1,032 and 47 deaths.

According to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard, 11,191 patients have been tested and 9.2% of those people tested positive.

The average age of confirmed cases is 50 years old (range: 0-103 years).

Positive cases in the Victor Valley:

Victorville – 47

Hesperia – 31

Apple Valley – 15

Adelanto – 8

Oak Hills – 5

Fort Irwin – 2

Phelan – 2

Wrightwood – 1

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 135,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.