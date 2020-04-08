Coronavirus: Costco Giving Priority Access to Healthcare Workers and First Responders

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Costco just announced it’s giving priority access to members who are healthcare workers and first responders amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Healthcare workers and first responders who present a Costco membership card and official identification of their role will be allowed to move to the front of any line to enter the warehouse,” stated company officials.

In a continued effort to promote social distancing, Costco also recently implemented new weekday closing hours and updated its guest shopping policy.

Costco warehouses in the U.S. are now allowing no more than two people to enter with each membership.

Until further notice, Costco warehouses are open from 8 to 9 a.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday for members ages 60 and older, and for those with physical impairments. The pharmacy will be open, but the Costco Food Court will be closed during these hours.

Costco is not accepting returns on specific items, including:

Toilet paper

Bottled water

Sanitizing wipes

Paper towels

Rice

Disinfecting spray

As for the food courts, a limited menu is available and orders are only available for takeout.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 135,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.