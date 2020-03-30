Coronavirus cases in San Bernardino County spike to 111

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in San Bernardino County spiked to 111 from 76 on Sunday.

According to the county’s COVID-19 Dashboard, 996 patients have been tested and 885 have resulted in negative results. The virus has claimed three lives in San Bernardino County.

The County Department of Public Health is gearing up to begin reporting the number of cases within each of the county’s 24 incorporated cities and towns as soon as Monday, according to a previous press release.

Officials said they are planning drive-through COVID-19 in Victorville this coming week. However, they have not yet announced a date or location.

Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.

You can now text DBH at the phone numbers listed below to be connected with specially trained crisis staff. Confidential and free of charge. Spanish speaking staff are also available.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 130,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.