Coronavirus: Cases in county increase by nearly 100 on Thursday, 24 dead

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the county increased by nearly 100 on Thursday evening, while the number of deaths rose by four.

According to the latest data on the San Bernardino County COVID-19 Dashboard, there are now 729 positive cases in the county and 24 deaths have been attributed to the disease.

The number of patients tested is now 6,816 with 10.7% of them testing positive.

The number of positive cases in the Victor Valley increased by 10, to a total of 80.

Positive cases by cities in the High Desert:

Victorville – 27

Hesperia – 26

Apple Valley – 10

Barstow – 8

Adelanto – 3

Oak Hills – 3

Phelan – 1

Wrightwood – 1

Fort Irwin – 1

For information about the coronavirus crisis, visit the County’s coronavirus website at sbcovid19.com. New information and resources are updated daily.

The public can also contact the COVID-19 hotline from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at (909) 387-3911, or email the County at coronavirus@dph.sbcounty.gov.

California COVID-19, By The Numbers:

Positive cases: 18,309

Confirmed hospitalizations: 2,825

Confirmed ICU hospitalizations: 1,132

Deaths: 492

As of April 8, approximately 177,600 tests had been conducted in California. At least 163,704 results have been received and another 13,900 are pending. These numbers include data California has received from commercial, private and academic labs, including Quest, LabCorp, Kaiser, University of California and Stanford, and the 22 state and county health labs currently testing.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 135,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.