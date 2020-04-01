Coronavirus: CA schools likely to stay closed for rest of school year

CALIFORNIA — Schools all across California will likely stay closed for the remainder of the academic school year out of an abundance of caution, according to school district officials.

“Due to the current safety concerns and needs for ongoing social distancing, it currently appears that our students will not be able to return to school campuses before the end of the school year. This is in no way to suggest that school is over for the year, but rather we should put all efforts into strengthening our delivery of education through distance learning,” stated State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond.

Thurmond acknowledges that students only being able to be served through distance learning, creates hardships for some students, families, and educators.

Thurmond urged that all school districts in California move towards and/or continue to strengthen their distance learning programs and opportunities for students.

“We believe this sustains the safety of our students and families, provides consistency across schools in the state, and provides our districts and educators with clarity and the ability to plan for delivering education for the rest of this school year through a distance learning model,” stated Thurmond.

This is a developing story, check back for updates as they become available.

